How will judge’s ruling affect Chauvin sentence?

By: The Associated Press AMY FORLITI May 12, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin could face a much harsher prison sentence after a judge found several aggravating factors in George Floyd's death. Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn't ...

