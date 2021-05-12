Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 3, 2021    112   14428 NORTH COAST VENTURES LLC to HINSON, DENNIS HARVEY et ano Property Address: 93 SPOTTS CIRCLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12494 Page: 0591 Tax Account: 143.06-2-75 Full Sale Price: $218,900.00 14445 QUAGLIATA, MICHAEL S to KELLY, LAUREN A Property Address: 217 WEST COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12495 Page: 0073 Tax ...

