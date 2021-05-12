Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 17-18, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 17-18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 17, 2021 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT COOKE, CHELSEA MARIE 8 ORCHARD STREET, HOLLEY NY 14470 Favor: COOPER, ALAN et ano Amount: $4,593.75 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT FAVA, SUZANNE 111 S LINDSAY STREET APARTMENT 1, LAKE ELSINORE CA 92530 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: PALMER, DEVIN LAWTON Amount: $2,802.63 FENNELL, BRAD M 3609 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: ...

