Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 17-18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 17, 2021 LIEN RELEASE 2016 GATEWAY BUSINESS CENTER LLC Favor: BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CANAL PONDS OFFICE ASSOCIATION INC 27-B COLONIAL PARKWAY TRUST Favor: COLONIAL PARKWAY CONDOMINIUM Liens Filed Recorded March 18, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN MACNEAL, TERESA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $861,979.31 MOSKEL, BENJAMIN D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,689.50 MYRICKS, HELEN M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $243,732.88 PENKIN, ANGELA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $122,294.47 ROSA, EDWIN ...

