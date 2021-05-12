Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded May 3, 2021   167   NOT PROVIDED C2K CONTRACTING LLC Property Address: 317 MARLBOROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FALLON, CHRISTOPHER Amount: $55,000.00 CLARK-STASIW, AMY M & STASIW, KRISTOPHER JAMES Property Address: 290 STONYBROOK ROAD, RUSH NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $201,445.00 DENGLER, BRIAN A & DENGLER, KATHERINE D Property Address: 3 SHONE CIR, , NY 14506, ...

