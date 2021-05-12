Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 17-18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 17, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION Appoints: BRYANT, OLAYLA FINKBEINER, ANN Appoints: EARLY, HEIDI MUJEZINOVIC, NERSAL Appoints: CULOV, AMELA MUJEZINOVIC, SELMA Appoints: CULOV, AMELA OLIVER, MARK E Appoints: OLIVER, JOAN M Powers of Attorney Recorded March 18, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CONRADT, MARIAN Appoints: BECK, EILEEN M MUNOZ, DOLORES Appoints: MUNOZ, ADELIA NEWREZ ...

