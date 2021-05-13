Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester sued by woman who was arrested for falling asleep in parked car

Rochester sued by woman who was arrested for falling asleep in parked car

Plaintiff fell asleep in car

By: Bennett Loudon May 13, 2021 0

A Rochester woman is suing the Rochester Police Department and the city of Rochester for violating her civil rights after she was arrested for falling asleep in a car while waiting for her friend at a convenience store. Fastrac Markets Inc. is also listed as a defendant in the complaint. Mahogany Houston claims that she went to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo