Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd’s death

Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd’s death

By: The Associated Press AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI May 13, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd will be pushed back to March 2022, a judge ruled Thursday. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao were scheduled to face trial Aug. 23 on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo