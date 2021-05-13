Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 4, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 4, 2021    89   14420 SCACCIA, TYLER to SCACCIA, DOMINIQUE et ano Property Address: 275/39 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12495 Page: 0346 Tax Account: 084.01-2-21./39 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 RUMPF, GARY B JR et ano to 712 WHITNEY LLC Property Address: 1006 MCKINLEY ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12495 Page: 0429 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo