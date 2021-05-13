Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 19-22, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 19-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 19, 2021 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED RESTORING LIFE CENTER 1370 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - SMITH, BRIANNA & SMITH, RONALD D 2139 WESTSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - & 2139 WESTSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BRENZ WIG BOUTIQUE 191 RAEBURN AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo