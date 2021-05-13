Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 18-19-22, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 18-19-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 18, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED BURGOS, FRANK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BURGOS, GLENDA Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BURKETT, GARY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BURKETT, GARY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CAMERERA, JACOB Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CAREY, PAUL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARVER, WILLIAM JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND ...

