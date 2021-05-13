Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 19-22, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 19-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 19, 2021 LIEN RELEASE BENACK, DEBORAH Favor: WESTAGE AT HARTS WOODS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 3 HIGH GATE TRAIL 4, FAIRPORT NY 14450 BENACK, DEBORAH Favor: WESTAGE AT HARTS WOODS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 3 HIGH GATE TRAIL 4, FAIRPORT NY 14450 BENACK, DEBORAH Favor: WESTAGE AT HARTS WOODS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 3 HIGH GATE TRAIL ...

