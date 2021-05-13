Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 4, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded May 4, 2021     165   NOT PROVIDED Property Address: 21-25 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SWEDEN NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $116,291.43 CARR, JONATHAN C Property Address: 158 CHERRY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $68,411.00 CRANER, CYNTHIA A & CRANER, ERIC Property Address: 125 WEST AVENUE, PARMA NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $3,496.21 DAVIE, ...

