Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 19-22, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 19, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BLODGETT, ANNE K Appoints: BLODGETT, WILLIAM C CHEN, YAN K Appoints: WU, AMANDA MEYER, MARY-EDNA J Appoints: BARRETT, SHEREE J ROCKOW, WILMA Appoints: ROCKOW, NEIL JR SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY MILLER, JOAN H Appoints: EADDY, HERBERT E Powers of Attorney Recorded March 22, 2021 POWER ...

