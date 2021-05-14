Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 5, 2021    55   NOT PROVIDED MAULE, KIMBERLY H et ano to ARCADIA ENERGY LLC Property Address: 572-574 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12496 Page: 0474 Tax Account: 120.55-3-17.2 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14416 AREND, LORI L et ano to AREND, SCOTT T et ano Property Address: 2068 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY 14416 Liber: 12496 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo