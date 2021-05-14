Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 23, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 23, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE GUNKUT ART CONSULTING 200 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14604 SAPCI-GUNKUT, SULE 200 EAST AVENUE 1217, ROCHESTER NY 14604 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED YAXLEY, BRIDGETTE M 548 SURREY HILL WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - BRAY, JOSEPH JR 163 MARLBROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - JACKSON, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo