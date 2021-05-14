Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 22-23, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 22-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 22, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT REED, HENREY III 73 MCARDLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: COMMUNITY BANK, N.A. Attorney: DONOVAN, LINDA L Amount: $17,102.62 SMITH, ASHLEY M. 509 RAVENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: CONNORS, MARY MCAULEY Amount: $22,035.81 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT FARRELL, SHANNAN Favor: PALISADES COLLECTION LLC JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT BODYK, ...

