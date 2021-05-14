Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 23, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 23, 2021 LIEN RELEASE CLEMENT, ABIBATU Favor: INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE MECHANICS LIEN BWTH LLC Favor: TACTICAL CONSTRUCTION INC Amount: $333,712.00 21 CROSSBOW DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo