Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 23, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 23, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMERICAN ECONOMY INSURANCE CO Appoints: STANCORP MORTGAGE INVESTORS, LLC HALL, WYATTE Appoints: ASBURY, KATARINA LINCOLN LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY OF BOSTON Appoints: STANCORP MORTGAGE INVESTORS LLC WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY Appoints: OAK HILL ADVISORS LP WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo