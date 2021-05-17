Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Rochester city, police sued for alleged excessive force

Rochester city, police sued for alleged excessive force

By: Bennett Loudon May 17, 2021 0

A Rochester man is asking for $200,000 in a lawsuit filed against the city of Rochester and several city police officers for allegedly assaulting him without justification a year ago. Just after 9:30 p.m. on May 17, 2020, on Gardiner Street, Roy L. Wilson claims he was assaulted by officers. Wilson is represented by attorney Frank J. ...

