Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 6, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 6, 2021    59   NOT PROVIDED LAUTERBORN, MICHAEL J et al to VLECK, JUDIE A et al Property Address: 169 ATTRIDGE ROAD, CHILI NY Liber: 12497 Page: 0237 Tax Account: 144.07-1-5.351 Full Sale Price: $70,000.00 SMITH, HELEN M to 153 MASON AVENUE LLC Property Address: 153 MASON AVENUE, GREECE NY Liber: 12497 Page: 0190 Tax Account: ...

