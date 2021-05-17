Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 24, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 24, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE IH DEVICES 68 GREENLEAF MDWS, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MONROE PALUMBO, TAMMY J PO BOX 354, N. GREECE NY 14515 MONROE PRECISON CARE 335 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MONROE BRADWELL, TYNISHA SHANNEL DOING BUSINESS AS FILED GUEVARA, BIANCA TALIA 36 WINTHROP STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - KRON, JENNIFER ...

