Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 23-24, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 23-24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 23, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT MCINTYRE, DEMETRIACE A 65 TURPIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 MCMULLEN, BYRON C 224 KISLINGBURY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 MOORE, REGGINAOL A 57 BROOKHAVEN TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $895.00 MORALES, NICHOLAS L 474 AMES STREET, ...

