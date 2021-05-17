Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 24, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
May 17, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 24, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BECKER MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,898.76 BROCKWAY, SHELLY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $37,327.52 PAULINO J D MANAGEMENT LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,385.58 SYKES, KERRY A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,275.31 LIEN RELEASE CULROSS, KEVIN M Favor: USA/IRS DRAKE, EVELYN HART Favor: USA/IRS KASE, GINA D Favor: USA/IRS MASON, JANINE M Favor: USA/IRS SLATER, DANIEL Favor: USA/IRS TSH LLC Favor: USA/IRS LIEN SATISFIED DANRAN PROPERTIES LLC Favor: AMBUILD 180 BEAVER ...

