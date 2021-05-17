Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded May 6, 2021    96   NOT PROVIDED AVERY, GRANT Property Address: 158 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $100,000.00 MORGAN, JACLYN E & MORGAN, MICHAEL P Property Address: 39 EDEN LANE, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $128,000.00 OBRIEN, TERENCE Property Address: 735 MEIGS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ...

