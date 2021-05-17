Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Western District Case Notes

Western District Case Notes

By: Special to The Daily Record Kevin M. Hogan and Sean C. McPhee May 17, 2021 0

This article originally appeared in The Bulletin, the official publication of the Bar Association of Erie County. It is reprinted here with permission. Personal Jurisdiction In The Glen H. Curtiss Museum of Local History v. Confederate Motors, Inc., 20-cv-06237-CJS-MWP (Feb. 11, 2021) — an action for trademark infringement and breach of contract — defendants moved to dismiss ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo