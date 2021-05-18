Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Advocate's View / Advocate’s View: 4th Department provides clarity on avoiding civil liability under Lien Law by restoring diverted trust funds

Advocate’s View: 4th Department provides clarity on avoiding civil liability under Lien Law by restoring diverted trust funds

By: Special to The Daily Record Richard T. Bell Jr. May 18, 2021 0

Codified in 1959, Article 3-a of the Lien Law (Lien Law §§70-79a) provides very stringent trust provisions related to certain funds on construction projects. For those not familiar with its terms, project "owners" are required to hold in trust all proceeds received from building or home improvement loans for the benefit of all contractors, suppliers ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo