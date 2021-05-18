Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 7, 2021       64   14420 HARRIS, ELIZABETH et ano to MORALES TAMEZ, MARIO ISAAC Property Address: 3 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12497 Page: 0419 Tax Account: 054.18-1-33 Full Sale Price: $230,000.00 SHAVER, EVERETT E to CASTANEDA, DANIEL R Property Address: 37 ADAMS STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12497 Page: 0353 Tax ...

