Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 25, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 25, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT SARAHS PRECIOUS MOMENTS CHILD CARE 221 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - JOHNSON, SARAH 221 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE HOCHHEIMER CLEANING SERVICE 218 FAIRPORT ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 - - HOCHHEIMER, CHERYL ANNE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BUTLER, DALEON ...

