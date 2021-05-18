Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 25, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT Abreu, Ashley et ano Favor: Advantage Federal Credit Union Attorney: STEIN, MARK H Amount: $4,360.43 CARTER, DARLA et ano 318 AVENUE B 2, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: MRK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $5,046.78 CREATIVE SOLUTIONS ENTERPRISES LLC DBA LIMELIGHT AUTO 99 THOMAS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: WORKERS’ ...

