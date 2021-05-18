Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 25, 2021 LIEN RELEASE PATTERSON, MEGAN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 273 CHALFORD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 POLIMENI, JOSEPH C JR Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 747 BRITTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MECHANICS LIEN CLOUGH, SARAH J Favor: ISAAC HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING INC Amount: $6,210.00 901 MAIN STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 COLTON, WILLIAM H III Favor: BLEIER ELECTRIC ...

