Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 7, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded May 7, 2021         112   NOT PROVIDED ANDILORO, CHRISTINE & ANDILORO, FILIPPO Property Address: 255 JOHN JAY DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $50,000.00 CIRCLE 25 LLC Property Address: 25 CIRCLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $216,478.43 MANCORA, LLC Property Address: 22 JEMISON ROAD, CHILI NY Lender: MIRABELLA ...

