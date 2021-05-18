Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 25, 2021

May 18, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 25, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ANSON STREET LLC Appoints: PNPMS TRUST I BRAVERMAN, JACQUELINE H Appoints: BRAVERMAN, JEFFREY E LAU, ANGELINE ANNETTE Appoints: LAU, JOSHUA CHIU ON LAU, BRIAN YOW CHOY Appoints: LAU, JOSHUA CHIU ON LOIACONO, THOMAS G Appoints: LOIACONO, JOHN P US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

