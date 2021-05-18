Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New mask rules pose challenges

New mask rules pose challenges

By: Bennett Loudon May 18, 2021 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Monday that the state’s mask mandate was being revised in accordance with federal recommendations was widely embraced, but still left many questions and confusion. “It’s a trend in the right direction, it just creates so many challenges from an enforcement perspective,” said Kimberly Harding, a partner at Nixon Peabody LLP who specializes ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo