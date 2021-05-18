‘So I raped you.’ Facebook message renews fight for justice

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press MARYCLAIRE DALE May 18, 2021 0

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey — Shannon Keeler was enjoying a weekend getaway with her boyfriend last year when she checked her Facebook messages for the first time in ages. A name popped up that stopped her cold. "So I raped you," the person said in a burst of unread messages sent six months earlier. "I'll never do it ...

