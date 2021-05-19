Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge grants eviction

Judge grants eviction

By: Bennett Loudon May 19, 2021 0

A judge has ruled in favor of a Wayne County couple seeking to evict family members from their home. Plaintiffs Kathleen and Paul Templar went to court to evict Jeromie and Jessica Templar from 232 East DeZeng St., in Clyde, Wayne County. Jeromie Templar is the son of Paul Templar. “There is no dispute that the plaintiffs ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo