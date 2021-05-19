Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 10, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 10, 2021  85   NOT PROVIDED 1818 WEST STREET LLC to TJR PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 18 WEST STREET, PERINTON NY Liber: 12498 Page: 0420 Tax Account: 152.16-3-24.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 DALONZO, ADRIANNA J et al to DANIELAK, DYLLAN D et ano Property Address: 170 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12498 Page: ...

