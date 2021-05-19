Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 26, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT JONZEYS CLOSET 978 SOUTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - JONES, DAFFNEY & JONES, DAFFNEY M 978 SOUTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - & 263 REYNOLDS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 NEAR THE CROSS MINISTRIES 1316 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - KENNEDY, ...

