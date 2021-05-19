Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 25-26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 25, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT RAFTERY, MARCUS J 51 OWEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $676.00 RAMOS, EROS O 95 HOLLISTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $776.00 RIDGEWAY, GENUINE 65 GREEN KNOLLS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $288.00 RIVERA, ALYSSA J 385 FERNWOOD, ...

