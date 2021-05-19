Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 26, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN GADISON, MELINDA Favor: BULLFROG Amount: $4,400.00 16 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 WALTER, DAVID Favor: ANDERSON, TRAVIS Amount: $7,837.21 502 WEST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY

