Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 10, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded May 10, 2021   140   NOT PROVIDED LUCANIA, MICHAEL & LUCANIA, SARAH Property Address: 14 STARCREST LANE, PENFIELD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $413,706.00 14420 DANIELAK, DYLLAN D & TINTERA, ANTHONY X Property Address: 170 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $152,475.00 14445 105 DESPATCH PARTNERS LLC Property Address: 105 DESPATCH DRIVE, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo