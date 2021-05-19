Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 26, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 26, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC LADENHEIM, MARK E Appoints: LEWIS, CONSTANCE M LEWIS, CONSTANCE M Appoints: LADENHEIM, MARK E LODGE SERIES IV TRUST Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC ORDAN, JEFFERY D Appoints: ORDAN, MARC R PAUL, LORRAINE A Appoints: PAUL, ROGER W PAUL, ROGER W Appoints: PAUL, LORRAINE ...

