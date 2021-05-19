SUNY, CUNY schools require COVID-19 vaccine for in-person students

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Velvet Spicer May 19, 2021 0

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all SUNY and CUNY boards will require proof of vaccination for all students attending in-person classes this fall, and encouraged all private universities and colleges to adopt the same rules. “More than 60 percent of the population here in New York has gotten at least one dose of the ...

