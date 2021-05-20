Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Fired jail guard sues to get job back

Fired jail guard sues to get job back

Correction officer terminated for racial slur

By: Bennett Loudon May 20, 2021 0

A former Wayne County Jail correction officer who was fired after he used a racial slur to refer to Michelle Obama is suing Sheriff Barry Virts to get his job back. Kurt D. Thomann was a corrections officer at the jail since September 2017. He worked part-time at the jail until February 2018 when he became ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo