Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Mayor’s husband pleads not guilty to drug, weapons counts

Mayor’s husband pleads not guilty to drug, weapons counts

By: The Associated Press May 20, 2021 0

ROCHESTER — The husband of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren pleaded not guilty Thursday to criminal drug and weapons charges, following a seven-month investigation that authorities said involved wiretaps and a search of the home he shares with the mayor. Timothy Granison appeared in Rochester City Court via video from the Monroe County jail, where he spent ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo