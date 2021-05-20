Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 29, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE VINTAGE POINTE 16 MILL VALLEY ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 MONROE MOST, KATHRYN DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BRUNO, MARK J 149 COLLINGSWORTH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 - - PAINTING, COLLEEN C 40 JANICE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - COUPERUS-MASHEWSKE, CHRISTINE 71 CATTARAGUS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - MARKS, ...

