Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 29, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 29, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT KEMEZ, EDIN 376 ENGLISH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Attorney: GIRVIN & FERLAZZO PC Amount: $2,949.00 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ABDULLAH, BILAL H Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ACOSTA, ALEXIS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ACOSTA, ALEXIS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ADAMS, DEMETRIS P Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo