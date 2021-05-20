Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 29, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 29, 2021 LIEN RELEASE GEFELL, RICHARD Favor: MONROE COUNTY OF 67 CABOT ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 GEFELL, RICHARD Favor: MONROE COUNTY OF 67 CABOT ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 GEFELL, RICHARD R Favor: MONROE COUNTY OF 67 CABOT ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 GEFELL, RICHARD R Favor: MONROE COUNTY OF 67 CABOT ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

