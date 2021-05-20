Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded May 11, 2021   144   NOT PROVIDED AIP MCCALL ROAD LLC Property Address: 299 MCCALL ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $709,430.56 GWP LLC Property Address: 2340-2360 LYELL AVENUE, GATES NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $209,920.61 MESSANA, CHRISTOPHER A & MESSANA, EILEEN M Property Address: 1672 WHITNEY ROAD EAST, PERINTON NY Lender: STIFEL BANK & TRUST Amount: ...

