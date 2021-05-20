Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 29, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 29, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA, NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC HAMIL, CAROLYN M Appoints: HAMIL, STEVEN F KELLEY, FRED D Appoints: KELLEY, DANICA M KELLEY, MARY C Appoints: KELLEY, DANICA M LANNI, RAYMOND Appoints: LANNI, ALAN ROWLEY, VIOLET J Appoints: ROWLEY, RANDY W SOLER, MARIA R Appoints: SOLER, JOSE J

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo